Woman found dead inside Lower East Side apartment; Barricaded man in custody



LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A woman was found dead after police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Manhattan Sunday.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call about a dispute on Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say Christina Yuna Lee, 35, had gotten out of a cab, and at some point the suspect followed the victim into her buildingand up six flights of stairs. Neighbors then heard her screaming and called 911.

They say officers found a man who barricaded their access to the inside of the apartment.

ESU personnel then responded to the scene and were eventually able to gain entry.

When officers entered the apartment, they found the 35-year-old woman in the bathroom with stab wounds throughout her body.

EMS pronounced the woman dead on the scene. A knife was found, but it is unclear if it was the weapon used during the attack.

Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

