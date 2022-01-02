Woman found stabbed to death near Queens diner on New Year’s Day; first known murder of 2022



ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) — A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year’s Day, making it the first known murder of 2022.

It happened 9 p.m. near 21st Street and Broadway by the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria.

The woman, who officials say was in her forties, was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest. She later died

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | Long Island woman arrested for giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415102"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> A Long Island woman has been arrested for giving a teen an unauthorized COVID vaccine shot inside her Sea Cliff home.

———-

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo