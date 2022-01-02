Woman found stabbed to death near Queens diner on New Year’s Day; first known murder of 2022
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) — A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year’s Day, making it the first known murder of 2022.
It happened 9 p.m. near 21st Street and Broadway by the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria.
The woman, who officials say was in her forties, was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest. She later died
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
