Woman Gets Hundreds Of Packages By Mistake, Amazon Gave This Statement

Washington. A woman in western New York suddenly found hundreds of packages delivered to her home by Amazon that she had not ordered. This delivery started happening so much that even the main door of his house was not visible to the people. The number of these packages gradually increased to more than a thousand.

He complained about this to the e-commerce company but it had refused to retrieve those items. Woman Jillian Kannan thought her business partner might have ordered these. But he also refused it.

first thought it was a scam

The woman contacted Amazon and asked them to take back those packages. He put the photos of these delivered packets on social media so that the general public can also know about the movement in this way. He thought it was a scam in which someone was trying to vacate his godown.

silicone frame for face mask

According to the media report, Kannan said, “When I first started receiving the packets, I called Amazon to try to give them back, but they explained to me that these were officially kept in my house. ” When he opened some of the boxes, he found that they contained thousands of silicone support frames in the sizes of both adults and children to use inside face masks.

started scanning barcodes

Meanwhile, the parcels kept arriving at his doorstep. Whereas every package had Kannan’s house address written on it. There was no return address marked on them. Then he began scanning the tracking number and barcode to understand what was happening.

He called Amazon again but no one could figure out how the problem started. Kannan said she and her husband urged them to stop these orders.

apologized for the trouble caused to the family

In the end, Amazon traced the original owner. He told Kannan that he would have to keep the goods already delivered or those in transit. But later he agreed to take her back. Along with this, Amazon also gave the option to the family that they can donate it. Amazon said that it would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the family due to the situation. The company can only imagine how your life has been affected at this point in time.