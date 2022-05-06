Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men in Wantagh, Nassau County



WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) — A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Ridgewood Drive in Wantagh, where the 44-year-old victim had just parked her 2020 Mercedes-Benz.

She got out and went to the passenger side of the vehicle to get her belongings.

That’s when two men walked up, pointed a gun at her, and demanded the key to the car.

She complied, and the two men got into the vehicle and drove away southbound on Wantagh Avenue.

The men were only described as being dressed in all black-colored clothing.

The victim also told police she saw a dark-colored older model SUV leave the scene following behind the suspects driving her vehicle.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a ‘witch’ who cursed him: NYPD

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube