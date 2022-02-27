Woman hit in head by falling ice in Midtown
NEW YORK — A woman is recovering after being hit in the head by falling ice in Midtown.
Police say a chunk of ice fell from the Steinway Building on Friday night as a 35-year-old woman was driving near 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Streets in the area were closed down as a precaution.
Parts of 42nd Street were also closed because of falling ice from One Vanderbilt.
