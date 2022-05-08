Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in South Jamaica, Queens



SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Police are searching for the driver of a truck who hit a woman in Queens and fled the scene Sunday morning.

EMS responded to a 911 call at 8:35 a.m. about a person under a car near the intersection of 120th Avenue and 167th Street in South Jamaica.

When they arrived they found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she’s in critical condition.

Another person was transported to the hospital, but it’s unclear how they are connected to the accident or their condition.

Police say the truck involved in the incident did not stay at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This hit-and-run happened just days after Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on reckless drivers in response to a spike in pedestrian accidents.

