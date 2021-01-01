Woman kisses policeman: Viral video: Policeman was not taking ‘bribe’, woman kissed in the middle of the road! – Funny video of a woman kissing police on the street while not taking bribe went viral on internet

Every day some photos and videos go viral on social media. Sometimes we laugh after watching a video, then we get emotional after watching someone. But the video we have brought for you today is very unique. Because the case is related to a strange ‘bribe’.

What happened

Usually you have seen the police taking bribes or you have not seen them, but you have heard about it from friends or relatives. But the case is completely reversed in the video that went viral on social media. Because here the police personnel are refusing to pay ‘bribes’. It can be seen in this viral video that the police caught a woman in a crime. The woman is desperately trying to free herself. But he does not succeed. After that, everyone present was amazed at what the woman had done. Because the woman did something that the police did not even dream of. To understand what the woman did, watch this video first



Shadow videos on the internet

You may have been surprised to see the video and wondered how this could happen. Let me tell you that this viral video has been shared on Instagram under the name ‘Ghanta’. Sharing this video, he also wrote a funny caption. He writes that ‘Wow Didi Wow’, at the same time, users are also making harsh comments on this video. One user wrote, ‘Chumeshwari Performance’. While enjoying, one of them wrote, ‘Well, this is not the rule of India. Tell us what you think about this video …

