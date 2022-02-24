World

Woman lifted 180 kg weight in gym, died due to being buried

20 seconds ago
The woman had lifted a 180 kg barbell in the gym, the weight of which can be equal to the weight of a gorilla. It is being told that the age of the woman is 35-40 years.

Nowadays many people go to the gym to keep themselves fit. However, one needs to be careful while working out in the gym or else any attempt made in over-zealousness can prove to be fatal. The victim of one such accident in Mexico’s gym died in a few seconds. The woman was trying to lift a weight of 180 kg in the gym.

This video is disturbing. According to the Daily Star report, on February 21, a surprising incident happened at the Gym Fitness Sport Gymnasium in Mexico. In the video that surfaced, it can be seen that the trainer in the gym is fixing the weight of the barbell and two women are standing next to it.

After a while one of the women approaches the barbell and tries to lift it. The woman could barely lift the barbell and shift its weight onto her shoulder, but within seconds she falls down because of its weight. For a few seconds, the woman’s neck seems to be buried under the weight of the barbell. During this, the girl standing there starts screaming and the trainer standing nearby immediately reaches to rescue the woman.

The people doing workouts in the gym also immediately reach the spot and try to take the woman out, then she falls on the ground in a lifeless state. The trainer tries to lift the woman, but the woman is not seen to be doing anything. The people present there are seen placing their hands on their heads in desperation. When the trainer comes to know that the woman is dead, he stands away from the corpse. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.


