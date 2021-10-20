Woman policeman taking selfie with Priyanka Gandhi while in custody, said social media

When Priyanka Gandhi was stopped in custody, some women policemen were deployed under her protection, but during this the policemen were seen taking selfies with Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was going to meet the family of the deceased after the death in police custody, accused of stealing cash from a warehouse of a police station in Agra, was stopped by the police on the Lucknow Agra Expressway and seeing a crowd of workers there, she was arrested on the police line. Has been sent. When Priyanka Gandhi was stopped in custody, some women policemen were given their responsibility. During this, she was seen taking a selfie with policeman Priyanka Gandhi. When these pictures surfaced on social media, there was a flood of reactions to it.

While sharing these pictures of selfie, Congress linked it with women power, while in protest, questions have been raised on Priyanka Gandhi’s smile in this picture. Congress wrote on its official account that the picture of women policemen with Priyanka Gandhi is saying that women power has faith, trust. He wrote that we will empower women power, we will empower women power.

At the same time, senior TV journalist Umashankar Singh wrote that how long did the women policemen stop Priyanka Gandhi Vadra without using force, she wrote that she had to be stopped or not.