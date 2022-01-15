Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station – Gadget Clock





A lady was pushed to her demise Saturday morning at a subway station in Times Square, transit police confirmed to Information 4.

Authorities mentioned the lady was killed after being shoved onto the tracks and into the trail of a southbound R prepare.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the realm of forty second Avenue and Broadway.

The sufferer was pronounced useless at the scene. It wasn’t instantly clear if the suspect and sufferer have been identified to each other.

Police mentioned the suspect who pushed the sufferer is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.