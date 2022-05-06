Woman sexually assaulted along popular bike trail in Morris County, New Jersey; 2 people in custody



MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) — Two persons of interest are in custody after a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight on a popular bike and walking trail in New Jersey.

Morris County officials say the two individuals were detained Thursday afternoon just hours after sketches of the suspects were released during a press conference.

Th attack happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown.

Investigators say two men approached the victim and asked for money.

When she didn’t comply, one man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by.

Both then fled, and police say both were spotted at a local train station after the crime.

Authorities said the suspects may have used the trains to come into Morristown, where they stole a bicycle. One used the bike when they fled the area.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released surveillance pictures that show the two suspects for whom they are searching.

They also released very specific descriptions of the suspects in hopes that anyone who may have been on the trains would recognize them and help police solve the crime.

One suspect was described as a male with black hair, about 20 years old, who was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

The other, seen in one of the photos riding what is believed to be that stolen bicycle, was described as a male, also about 20.

He was wearing a black hat, black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back and black pants.

The victim of the assault is recovering, and the prosecutor is anxious to stop this crime because of its brazen nature.

He believes the suspects came into town from the western portion of the state, and police are using all the modern technology they can to find the two suspects.

If you have any information about the case or the men involved, you’re urgently asked to contact any of the following authorities.

-The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200

-The Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200

-Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743- 7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255)

