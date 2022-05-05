Woman Shot in Head in Queens While Answering Door to Ozone Park Home – Gadget Clock





A woman was shot and killed inside her home in a quiet, family-friendly section of Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. in Ozone Park, according to police who responded to reports of a woman shot inside a home on 109th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 51-uear-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the shots was to the woman’s head, and that a total of three shots were fired, two of which struck the victim, later identified as Anna Torres.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the suspect opened fire as Torres came to her front door.

A gun was recovered from where Torres was killed, according to police, and a person of interest is in police custody. Investigators said that the shooter took off in a black Chevrolet Traverse, but within an hour turned himself in at the nearby precinct.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows someone walking down the street in clothes matching the suspect’s description, holding what appears to be a silver handgun. Others in the area can be seen running away from the man.

Police were looking into whether the victim and suspect may have known each other. Torres’ son is a police officer, but officials said that they have “no reason to believe that this incident occurred because of his employment with the police department.”

An investigation remains ongoing.