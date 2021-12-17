Woman Shot To Death Outside Queens Home – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman died Friday after she was shot outside her Queens home.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Foch Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to her chest and back.

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

So far, there’s no word on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.