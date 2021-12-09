Woman Stole Daughter’s Identity to Get Loans and Attend College, U.S. Says
With a student loan, a boyfriend, and a job, she looked like a normal college graduate. But according to the plaintiffs, she was also a woman in her 40s who used her foreign daughter’s social security card information to obtain a driver’s license, enroll in university, and obtain financial assistance.
For about two years, Laura Oglesby, now 48, pretended to be in her 20s and used her daughter’s name, said Jamie Perkins, head of the Mountain View Police Department in Missouri.
“Everyone believed in it,” said Chief Perkins. “She also had boyfriends who believed she was that age: 22 years old.”
On Monday, Ms. Oglesby was found guilty of intentionally providing false information to the Social Security Administration, according to the U.S. District of Missouri Attorney’s Office.
Ms. Oglesby could face up to five years in federal prison without parole. Punishment date not fixed. Under the terms of her petition agreement, Ms. Oglesby will also have to pay $ 17,521 to Southwest Baptist University in Missouri and her daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Hayes.
In total, Ms. Oglesby received $ 9,400 in federal student loans, $ 5,920 in pay grants, $ 337 for books purchased from university bookstores, and $ 1,863 in finance fees.
According to Nikos Passas, professor of criminology and criminal justice at Northeastern University, social security fraud and identity theft are crimes that can be “a very common type of problem.” From April 1 to September 30, there were more than 270,000 allegations of social security fraud, of which more than 167,000 were classified as fraudulent schemes, according to a federal report.
In some cases, parents illegally applied for a loan without their child’s knowledge, using their child’s name.
After pleading guilty, Ms. Oglesby pleaded guilty to fraud in January 2016 for a Social Security card and later used it to apply for a Missouri driving license. She also admitted that in 2017 she used social security information to enroll at Southwest Baptist University and seek financial help.
Ms. Oglesby and her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Her story unfolded in August 2018 after authorities in Arkansas contacted the Mountain View Police Department. They were looking for Ms. Oglesby, who had stolen Ms. Hedge’s identity in the state in 2017 to commit financial fraud and embezzle more than $ 25,000. Authorities in Arkansas told Mountain View police that they believe Ms. Oglesby is in Mountain View, Mo., 40 miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas state line. Fake identities were living here.
Mountain View police investigated and learned Ms Oglesby was living there and working at the city’s library, Chief Perkins said.
Chief Perkins said, “She was actually working here, which was kind of weird. “And that’s how we got to know who she was.”
Police then arrested her while stopping traffic. She initially denied that she was Laura Oglesby, Chief Perkins said, but once they showed her proof she knew who she was, she confessed.
“She was just running because she was involved in domestic violence, and she had been running for years,” Chief Perkins told Ms Oglesby. “We don’t know more about her biography than what she told us, but we do know what happened here.”
Mountain View police then arrested Ms. Oglesby on a bench warrant from Arkansas, Chief Perkins said. Her case in Missouri includes allegations of federal crime in both states. Chief Perkins said, “She lived that life for a few years and basically ruined her daughter’s reputation.
Ms Hess did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
In a statement Tuesday night, Southwest Baptist University said it had “fully cooperated with the investigation.”
“We are saddened to learn of the situation,” the university said. “Our prayers are all involved.”
