Woman Stole Daughter’s Identity to Get Loans and Attend College, U.S. Says

With a student loan, a boyfriend, and a job, she looked like a normal college graduate. But according to the plaintiffs, she was also a woman in her 40s who used her foreign daughter’s social security card information to obtain a driver’s license, enroll in university, and obtain financial assistance.

For about two years, Laura Oglesby, now 48, pretended to be in her 20s and used her daughter’s name, said Jamie Perkins, head of the Mountain View Police Department in Missouri.

“Everyone believed in it,” said Chief Perkins. “She also had boyfriends who believed she was that age: 22 years old.”

On Monday, Ms. Oglesby was found guilty of intentionally providing false information to the Social Security Administration, according to the U.S. District of Missouri Attorney’s Office.