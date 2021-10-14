Woman was screaming during surgery, hospital imposed additional charge

The woman was charged $223 by the hospital for the surgery, but social media users were also surprised to see an additional $11 charge. Many people also made fun of this bill.

If we tell you that because of screaming in pain during surgery, a woman has to pay extra money in the hospital, then you will definitely be surprised, but it is true. Let us tell you that a woman in America could not bear the pain during surgery and she cried. For this, the hospital charged the woman separately. Please tell that the woman has also shared this bill on social media.

In fact, this incident has also exposed the condition of hospitals in America and their working system. It is worth noting that in America, a woman named Midge has claimed that, because of her crying during surgery, the hospital took separate money from her. People have reacted very sharply to the bill shared by the woman on Twitter. At the same time, many people have expressed their displeasure over this.

A separate charge of $ 11 imposed for shouting: The woman had reached the hospital to get her mole removed. When the hospital billed her after this whole procedure, she was charged $11 for over-shouting. Seeing this unexpected extra charge, the woman decided to share it on Twitter. The woman’s tweet went so viral that by the time the news was written, it had garnered over 107 lakh likes, 9,000 retweets and multiple reactions.

The woman was mainly charged $223 for the surgery but social media users were also surprised to see an additional $11. Some even made fun of this bill.

A user @Laura19994298 jokingly asked, how long did you cry during treatment? I just want to know for the rating, the woman said in response – just a tear.

At the same time, a user @getinformed23 said about the bill that, it cannot be real. The woman replied that, it is really real.

Women have also been given a discount in extra charge. On this, a user @SomaticDysfunky jokingly wrote that, they also have a separate discount for this.