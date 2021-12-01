Woman Who Sued Walmart Over Shoplifting Arrest Is Awarded $2.1 Million
A woman in Alabama has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that she was falsely arrested for shoplifting and that her reputation has been damaged by the trial.
Chuck Lewis, the court’s civil division’s deputy clerk, confirmed Monday’s jury ruling in Mobile County Circuit Court.
Recalling the episode, the Leslegh nurse said in an interview on Wednesday that she ended up using a self-service checkout kiosk at Walmart in Sims, Ala, on November 27, 2016, when she was accused by store employees. A total of $ 48 for not paying for groceries.
Despite her husband trying to explain that his debit card had paid the full amount of $ 122, the nurse said she was kept in the back room of the store until the sheriff’s deputy arrived and told her she would have to inspect the card. Sheriff’s website for her arrest warrant.
Ms Nurse, 36, said she was issued a warrant for shoplifting 10 days later. She said she then turned to her mobile, Ala. She turned herself in to the county jail here, where she remained for about four hours until her release on bond. Sames, where Ms. Nurse lives, is 15 miles northwest of Mobile.
Shoplifting charges were waived in March 2017 when the store’s property protection specialist failed to appear in court, but Mrs Nurse said she kept receiving letters from Walmart threatening to sue her if she did not pay $ 200.
“It was a nightmare,” Ms. Nurse said. “It simply came to our notice then. I thought so. “
The jury found Walmart responsible for the abuse of the process – taking malicious legal action against a person with intent to harass them.
But after Ms. Nurse’s claim that she was falsely arrested, imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and condemned, the jury sided with the retail giant.
Walmart spokeswoman Randy Hargrove said Wednesday that the retailer would appeal the decision and believed the री 2.1 million in damages awarded by the jury exceeded the amount allowed under state law in Alabama.
“We believe our partners did the right thing,” Mr. Hargrove said. “We do not believe the findings are supported by evidence.”
Mr Hargrove noted that Walmart’s civic recovery program, which had faced criticism for its aggressive tactics to deal with those accused of shoplifting, was shut down in 2018. He argued that the program was run on revenue, according to some critics.
“Civil recovery programs are listed as profit centers, and they are not,” he said. “And that feature about our company wasn’t accurate.”
The district attorney and sheriff’s office in Mobile County did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
When she first met Walmart staff outside the store, the nurse said she thought it was all a misunderstanding, but then she said, “The ground beneath my feet slipped.”
“I thought, ‘No fight to fight,'” she continued. “I did nothing.”
The nurse said Walmart staff beat her during the altercation and asked how she could pick up the shop in front of her 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Since then, she said, her students have been mocked by other students over her mother’s arrest. She said the carpet and upholstery cleaning business she runs with her husband has suffered immensely.
Throughout the examination, Ms. Nurse said, Walmart denied repeated requests by her lawyers for security camera footage from the store. She said the video was serious and the store staff may have assisted her in scanning the item at checkout, some of which had to be entered manually due to a problem in the kiosk.
“I believe they are too scary and too big,” Ms. Nurse said of Walmart. “They have grown so big that they think they can do anything to anyone. That’s not right. They are ashamed. ”
During the nearly three-week-long civil trial, according to court records, the judge criticized Walmart for “knowingly damaging” security camera footage. Judge James T. Patterson said the court would advise the jury that the videotapes were destroyed “for the purpose of depriving the defendants of the benefit of viewing them” and therefore the jury assumed that the content of the missing videos would be unfavorable to the defendants.
A Walmart spokesman said it could not answer questions about the destroyed videos. According to the spokesperson, the store’s former property protection associate, Ms. Nurse, appeared in the original planned criminal proceedings and at the time understood it was being postponed. He left the company and did not attend the rescheduled hearing, the spokesman said.
Ms. Nurse’s attorney, Vince Kilbourne, said Wednesday that Walmart has made Ms. Nurse’s life miserable.
“Her reputation is still a thief,” he said. “She competed with the world’s largest retailer for $ 48 and won.”
Ms. Nurse said the damage caused by the arrest could not be compensated.
“It simply came to our notice then.
