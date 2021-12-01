Woman Who Sued Walmart Over Shoplifting Arrest Is Awarded $2.1 Million

“We believe our partners did the right thing,” Mr. Hargrove said. “We do not believe the findings are supported by evidence.”

Mr Hargrove noted that Walmart’s civic recovery program, which had faced criticism for its aggressive tactics to deal with those accused of shoplifting, was shut down in 2018. He argued that the program was run on revenue, according to some critics.

“Civil recovery programs are listed as profit centers, and they are not,” he said. “And that feature about our company wasn’t accurate.”

The district attorney and sheriff’s office in Mobile County did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

When she first met Walmart staff outside the store, the nurse said she thought it was all a misunderstanding, but then she said, “The ground beneath my feet slipped.”

“I thought, ‘No fight to fight,'” she continued. “I did nothing.”

The nurse said Walmart staff beat her during the altercation and asked how she could pick up the shop in front of her 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Since then, she said, her students have been mocked by other students over her mother’s arrest. She said the carpet and upholstery cleaning business she runs with her husband has suffered immensely.

Throughout the examination, Ms. Nurse said, Walmart denied repeated requests by her lawyers for security camera footage from the store. She said the video was serious and the store staff may have assisted her in scanning the item at checkout, some of which had to be entered manually due to a problem in the kiosk.