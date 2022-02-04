Woman with rare medical disorder challenges stereotypes, inspires thousands to get and stay fit



Hannah Setzer grew up in a small town in Virginia. He was born with a rare disorder that doctors believed would never allow him to walk or talk, and has survived at least 60 reconstructive surgeries to become an avid fitness trainer, influencing and inspiring more than 65,000 followers on Instagram. Health .

“I was born with millions of cysts in my head, neck and esophagus, which means I can’t swallow, so I use a feeding tube, and they were in my trachea, which is why I have a tracheostomy tube for breathing,” says Setzer. Health .

He refused to let his medical condition keep him from the passion of being active, from running to the ultimate Frisbee in childhood sports towards health.

Cystic hygroma, otherwise known as cystic lymphangioma, appears as a rare type of cyst in the head or neck area due to obstruction of the lymphatic system, similar to the human body’s sewage system that filters excess fluid and germs. Near the National Institutes of Health (NIH) .

The NIH noted that the condition can cause facial deformities, respiratory obstruction, skin infections and may require surgery to treat, but can be exacerbated. In the back .

“In public [people] Look at me, point at me or talk about me — I don’t care, “he said Said .

In 2018, he decided to meet a New Year’s resolution by doing 30 days of exercise, but then it spread to 50 days and four years later, he continued his efforts to stay active and healthy.

“I’ve done little things – yoga, running, weightlifting, kickboxing, and even random workout videos on YouTube,” he says. “It simply came to our notice then There is ”

Her friends were so impressed with her fitness focus that they inspired her to start her own Instagram exercise platform. @ feedingtube.fitness , Where she shares workouts to inspire others to say active, hoping that people with disabilities are exercising on Instagram, increasing their presence towards health.

“I haven’t seen many disabled people on Instagram who are exercising and walking. I thought maybe I should do that,” he said. Setzer .