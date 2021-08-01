Woman Won 290 Crore Rupees In Lottery, But Kept Ticket In Her Purse For Weeks

A woman from Germany had bought a lottery ticket for 1.20 euros, or about 106 rupees. On this ticket, the woman has won a prize of 33 million euros i.e. $ 39 million (Rs 290 crore).

New Delhi. It is said that luck can be changed by hard work, but sometimes one’s luck shines even without hard work. One such incident happened with a woman in Germany. The woman became a billionaire overnight from a normal family. The strangest thing is that the woman invested only Rs 106 (1.20 Euro) and got Rs 290 crore in return. Are you shocked to hear that.. Let’s know what is the whole matter?

Actually, a woman living in Germany had bought a lottery ticket for 1.20 euros, or about 106 rupees. She kept this ticket in her purse and roamed around for about 6 weeks. But then she did not know that the lottery ticket for which she is recklessly roaming around can make her a billionaire.

Lottery officials say the ticket that the woman bought carries a reward of 33 million euros, or $39 million (Rs 290 crore). This is the same amount that the woman herself won. On Wednesday, Germany’s lottery service Lotto Bayern reported that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of the lottery draw on June 9. This woman correctly guessed all seven fields on a German lottery ticket. As of now, the woman has not disclosed her identity.

According to media reports, the woman said that I still feel dizzy thinking that I have carelessly kept 33 million euros in my purse for several weeks. As per reports, the woman is the mother of a child. He had chosen random numbers on a lottery ticket for 1.20 euros. She was trying her luck for the last time. Now that she has won such a huge amount, she says that this win is more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me. She will spend these money for her healthy life and environment.

Even before this, a woman has won a reward of crores

Let us tell you that even before this, a woman had won a reward of crores of rupees. A woman from Monroe County in the United States tried her luck in the Keno of Michigan Lottery. He tried his luck for the first time and in the very first time he got a reward of $ 250,000 i.e. about Rs 2 crore. The woman who won the prize also did not reveal her name.

However, she had told that her husband Keno used to buy tickets regularly, but he had given up buying the tickets in despair over not getting the reward. The woman had told that she had never bought a lottery ticket before. He had a few dollars and then decided to buy a ticket. He then selected a set consisting of numbers made up of birthdays, ages of children, etc. and took his ticket. This ticket proved to be lucky for him and then he got lottery worth crores of rupees.