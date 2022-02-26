World

Woman’s body found dumped in container on Melrose street

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) — A Bronx neighborhood is on edge after a woman’s body was found dumped in a storage container.

Investigators say the man first took notice of the dresser around 11 a.m. Friday on University Ave. in Melrose. When he came back to pick it up three hours later, he noticed the bin next to it that was not there earlier. Even more startling was that a human foot was protruding from the container – along with a foul odor.

Neighbor Stephanie Nunez’s stepfather had just parked his car next to that dresser moments before the gruesome discovery.

“He just got out of the car and didn’t notice anything,” Nunez said.

When neighbors learned the body was of a woman, concerns sank in quickly.

“It was a woman found, decomposed. I am a woman – a single, Black woman at that, and I have children. This is crazy,” said one neighbor named Deedee.

Neighbors say it is common for people at that storage facility to dump their garbage on the curb – now, after this discovery, they want that dumping to stop.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

