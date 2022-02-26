Woman’s Body Found in Plastic Bin on NYC Sidewalk – Gadget Clock





A decomposed body of a woman was found inside a plastic bin on a New York City sidewalk on Friday, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said the storage container was discovered on the 900 block of University Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx around 2 p.m. It’s where a storage facility offloads unwanted items, according to one of the sources.

A man who frequents the location to find things he’s able to resell was the person who made the gruesome discovery. The bin with the body didn’t appear to be connected to the storage facility, a source said.

The investigation is still active and no cause of death has been determined at this point.