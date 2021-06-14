Woman’s heartfelt post thanking man who returned her lost laptop goes viral



Discovering a lost laptop is one thing that seldom occurs. Nevertheless, a lady within the UK discovered herself in a particularly lucky state of affairs when a man got here to return the laptop she had forgotten within the metro.

In an appreciation post, Daisy Morris took to LinkedIn to relate the incident and thanked the man, who returned her the lost laptop. “This morning I bought off the tube, walked midway up the platform and realised my rucksack with my laptop inside was nonetheless on the tube that had simply left the platform,” Morris started the post, which has now gone viral on the social networking web site.

Sharing how her laptop was her “whole enterprise”, a frightened Morris ran to the practice conductor to tell him concerning the lost property. Nevertheless, his response that it may take over 7 days to listen to again from the authorities solely left her extra disheartened.

With none possibility left, Morris went to purchase a brand new laptop when she obtained an surprising name. “I then bought a name from a man asking if my identify was Daisy, and informed me he’d seen my identify on my laptop display screen and googled me, discovered my LinkedIn profile and had my laptop at Shadwell station.”

Contemplating herself fortunate, Morris even provided to pay the man, who refused to take the cash, saying that it was a standard factor to do. “I needed to share this story as a result of there’s lots of negativity on the earth atm and this entire state of affairs my coronary heart actually bloody heat,” Morris wrote whereas concluding the post.

Since being shared on-line, the post has garnered over 23,000 likes and is flooded with folks amazed by the man’s gesture. “WOW. No phrases! Studying this gave me goosebumps – there actually are some unimaginable folks on the market and this story may have ended so in a different way,” wrote a person whereas commenting on the viral post.