Women Age More Than Men But Lack Of Healthy Life Study – Women live more than men, but this ‘pain’ is associated with it: Research

Some facts related to the long life of women and men have come to the fore. The World Health Statistics Report 2021 has come out in this regard.

New Delhi. Some facts related to the long life of women and men have come to the fore. The World Health Statistics Report 2021 has come out in this regard. According to this report, life expectancy of women is much higher than that of men in all countries of the world including India. That is, women all over the world live longer lives than men. An important information has come to the fore in this report. According to which women may be ahead of men in terms of life expectancy but they are far behind men in terms of health.

Know what is life expectancy

Let us know what is meant by anticipation. According to the report, it is estimated to be the average lifespan of a person. Life expectancy is a statistical tool for the average length of life based on the year of your birth, current time plus other demographic factors. The life expectancy of India is 69 years and 4 months. This global life expectancy ranges from 72 to 81.

These countries have a higher healthy life expectancy

According to the report, out of the 30 countries on the life expectancy table, Japan, Singapore and South Korea have a healthy life expectancy of over 73. Life expectancy is currently increasing much faster than healthy life expectancy. It has already been told that with increasing age, many types of diseases also increase in the body. This is happening because of not paying attention to one’s own health.

Important points of the report…

Lack of health facilities due to decrease in healthy life expectancy around the world

Life expectancy is more than 80 years in countries like Sweden, Netherlands, Singapore, France.

In India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the difference in healthy life expectancy for men and women is small.

The life expectancy of women in India is 3 years more than that of men.

The difference between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy at the global level is 9 years.

Globally, the life expectancy of women is 5 years higher than that of men.