Women and Child Development Smriti Irani: Kangana Ranaut called on Smriti Irani for a special screening of the film for MPs

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ is all set to release in theaters. Kangana Ranaut is very busy in the promotion and special screening of the film. Kangana had recently organized a special screening of the film at the Delhi Parliament. Kangana has shared some photos from the special screening of the film on social media. Smriti Irani, who turned from an actress to a politician, is also seen with Kangana. Smriti Irani is currently the Minister for Women and Child Development. Kangana Ranaut has shared many pictures with Smriti Irani in her Instagram story, while Smriti Irani has also been called ‘Thalayavi’ in real life.

Special screening of ‘Thalaivi’

Kangana held a press conference after the special screening of the film. In which he spoke openly about the film and Jayalalithaa’s role. Recently, the actress also revealed that she was very skeptical when she was first offered the role of Jayalalithaa. In addition, she was thinking a lot about gaining weight.

‘I was scared before I made the movie’



Kangana Ranaut said, ‘Initially I was too scared to do this character. When film writer KV Vijayendra Prasad brought me the script and Jaya Amma’s video, the only question that came to my mind was whether I could fit into the role properly because Jayalalithaa was a beautiful woman. She was also a Bharatanatyam dancer and also speaks Tamil.

Initially, Kangana was reluctant to do the film. There was a time when Kangana wondered what she would look like if she gained 20 to 25 kg. It was not easy to look fit again. Apart from ‘Thalaivi’, Kangana has several films in a row. Kangana will be seen in the role of a spy thriller in the movie ‘Dhakad’. In which she will play the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt will also be a part of his film. Apart from this, Kangana has films like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’.

