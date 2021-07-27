Women and Social Security: How to Get the Biggest Check

As a single woman with no children, Karen Callahan brings together the financial pieces that will protect her on her own for a long life. A big piece of his puzzle: get as much social security income as possible.

Ms Callahan, 67, of Marlborough, Mass., Waits to claim her benefits until she turns 70, when she will be entitled to $ 3,100 a month. If she applied today, she said, her benefit would definitely be reduced to around $ 2,500.

The income from a web design business she owns will cover her expenses up to age 70, including a monthly condominium fee of $ 375 for her townhouse. In excellent health and capable of doing the 120-pound bench press, Callahan expects to live long enough to achieve more lifetime benefits while expecting less for longer.

“The bells of hell – I put the money, and I’m going for the maximum,” she said.

For many older single women, as well as divorced and widowed women, getting the most out of social security is crucial, experts say. Women tend to live longer than men and are more dependent on social security as their main source of retirement income. In addition, their benefits, on average, are lower, in part because of lost income or part-time work during years of caring for older children and parents.