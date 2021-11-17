Women Complains About PM Modi Public Meeting Said We Got Not Food And Water Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Shares Video

The women who came to PM Modi’s public meeting did not get anything to eat or drink. A video related to him has been shared by the former IAS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday. While addressing the public meeting here, he took a dig at the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government. People were brought from far and wide in PM Modi’s public meeting, but during the program they were neither asked for water nor given anything to eat. This has been disclosed by the people who came from far-flung villages in the public meeting themselves. The video related to this has also been shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh from his Twitter handle.

Panchayat assistants had brought 58 people with them to attend PM Modi’s meeting. But after the meeting was over, he could not find the means to leave from there. Expressing this, he said, “We did not get anything, not even water was asked. Even the bus has disappeared. Can’t even talk to anyone.”

Talking about this, the panchayat assistant further said, “We were told that there is a provision for breakfast, but we did not even get that. We have been sitting here since eight in the morning.” A woman narrating her troubles said, “No water, no grain was found.” Sharing this video, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi.

Prime minister @narendramodi Yes, are you aware of this? People were brought in by haul, breakfast was not even given water and then left. Listen to the pain of these women, will the state government go to this level to forcefully mobilize crowds in your meetings? Very sad pic.twitter.com/vELhlvayaD — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 17, 2021

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, the former IAS wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is this in your knowledge? People were brought in by haul, breakfast was not even given water and then left. Listen to the pain of these women, will the government go to this level to forcefully mobilize crowds in your meetings?”

Social media users also commented a lot on this video of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh. A user named Satya Prakash Bharti shared a video related to CM Yogi while replying to the tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, in which he was seen walking behind PM Modi’s car. The user wrote, “What can Yogi ji even do. They didn’t even get a ride on their return. A user named Sachin wrote, “Let’s get at least 58 votes.”