Women constables molested: Lucknow: Martyrs who molested female police constables in Lucknow do not fear mission

Various efforts are being made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the safety of women. Which is why Mission Power 3.0 has also been launched in the state. But the impact of this Mission Shakti Abhiyan on the people of UP is not visible. Therefore, not only ordinary women have to fall prey to indecency and rudeness, but also women police personnel engaged in public service have fallen victim to it. A similar incident took place in the capital, Lucknow, where two drunken youths molested and molested a female police officer who went shopping late on Wednesday night.

The women molested a police officer who came to shop late in the evening

The entire case is in the vicinity of Krishnanagar police station in Lucknow. The 2016 batch of female constables arrived near Phoenix Mall late Wednesday night for shopping purposes. At the same time, two Scooters reportedly got drunk and started making obscene remarks. As soon as the female constable protested, the accused went on a rampage and was beaten. Not only that, the woman constable, who reached the local Krishnanagar police station after somehow escaping from the show, has also accused the martyrs of molestation in her complaint.

FIR lodged on complaint of female constable, martyrs arrested within hours

A woman constable reached Krishna Nagar police station late on Wednesday night and lodged an FIR against the accused martyrs. Seeing the seriousness of the case, the police of the police station took immediate action and started investigation. The accused Vishal Lodhi and Kailash Verma, residents of Sarojini Nagar, were arrested within 24 hours. Police say a case has been registered against both the accused and they have been sent to jail.