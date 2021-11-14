women-cricket-team-white-washed-by-west-indies-women-in-odi-series-by-3-0-to-do-clean-sweep-captain-javeria-khan-run-out-second- time – Shameful performance of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team, West Indies clean up in ODI series

West Indies women’s cricket team defeated the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series on the tour of Pakistan. In the third match, Captain Stephanie Taylor scored an unbeaten 102 for the Caribbean team.

After the men’s team’s exit from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Pakistan women’s cricket team has also put up a shameful performance against the West Indies. In the three-match ODI series, the Caribbean team has wiped out the home team.

West Indies women’s team on tour of Pakistan defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the last match of the three-match ODI series. With this, the visiting team made a clean sweep by winning the series 3-0 against the hosts. Earlier in both the matches, West Indies had defeated Pakistan by 45 and 37 runs respectively.

If we talk about the last match, in this match played at the National Stadium in Karachi, West Indies defeated the Pakistan women’s team by 6 wickets due to captain Stephanie Taylor’s unbeaten 102. Taylor scored an unbeaten century in 117 balls with the help of 12 fours.

Playing first, Pakistan had given a target of 226 runs to the visiting team, which they achieved in 44 overs for the loss of four wickets. Although initially West Indies lost three wickets for 15 runs in the fifth over. After this, captain Taylor (102) and Chedian Nation (51) shared 128 runs for the fifth wicket to win the team.

Electing to play first after losing the toss, Pakistan’s team could score only 225 runs for 7 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Captain Javeria Khan was run out for the second time in the series. Opener Muniba Ali scored 58 runs in 88 balls with eight fours while Alia Riaz contributed 44, Omema Sohail 27 and Irum Javed contributed 26 runs.

Shakira Selman and Alia Allene took two wickets for West Indies. Chasing this target, West Indies cheaply lost the first three players, who were dismissed by left-arm spinner Anam Amin and fast bowler Dian Baig.

After this, Chedian (seven fours) along with Taylor got the win by scoring fast runs. All-rounder Haley Mathews also contributed with 49 runs. West Indies captain Stephanie Taylor was also adjudged Player of the Match for her century. While Haley Mathews got the Player of the Series award.