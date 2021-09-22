Women get more military opportunities in India
New Delhi – India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday opened the door for women to pursue military careers at the highest level, a major milestone in a country where gender inequality is rampant and where women are leaving the workforce in large numbers.
The court in November ordered the government to allow women for the first time in November to take the entrance exam to India’s premier defense academy, the pipeline for the country’s top Army, Navy and Air Force commanders. While the court allowed the government to continue to exclude women from most combat roles, the ruling could encourage more women to pursue careers in the military.
“It gives a sense of victory,” said Anju Bala, a former Major in the Indian Army.
“They have another window open for them to compete equally with men,” she said.
Women make up a tiny fraction of the more than 1.3 million people serving in India’s armed forces, which are among the world’s largest armed forces. They are able to serve as officers, but their advantage was limited as they could not join the elite military academy. Similar schools in the United States, such as the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy, began admitting women in 1976.
Now, they can enter the army straight out of high school and aspire to top officers. The ruling could also give them more legal backing as they fight for equal access to combat roles.
Across India, women are pushing for more and more roles in the workplace. According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, only 9 percent of working-age women are employed. India pledged at the Group 20 meeting of the world’s largest economies in June to do more to reduce gender discrimination in recruitment, pay and working conditions.
Women have served in India’s armed forces since the British colonial rule. They were posted as nurses during the two world wars. In 2007, Indian women officers served as the United Nations’ first all-female peacekeeping force in post-war Liberia.
Since the early 1990s, in response to court cases, women have been eligible for short-service commissions in the education and legal departments of the armed forces. Over the years, women had access to eight additional departments, including engineering, intelligence and logistics.
In recent years, the reach of women has widened in other sectors, including the Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force in 2016 and the Army Police in 2019.
But his tenure was largely limited to 14 years and opportunities for higher leadership were limited. Only men can enter the armed forces at the age of 17 by entering the National Defense Academy, a four-year program that provides the core of India’s military leadership. After graduating from college, women were allowed to attend a less prestigious, 11-month training course.
With fewer opportunities to rise, many had to leave the army earlier than they wished.
34-year-old Soumya Narayani served in the Air Force of India for 11 years, after which her short-lived commission expired. Ms Narayani worked for Indian technology giant Infosys for some time, but considered pursuing a career in the armed forces.
Now a stay-at-home mother in Chennai, a city in South India, said the prospect of a longer-term commission would have given her financial independence and the ability to better plan for her future.
“You should complete your term by mid-30s,” she said. “With a young family, it’s too cumbersome to resettle at that age.”
Women have challenged dignity in courts for decades. Two years ago, the government had agreed to grant permanent commission to women, but only to officers who had served, citing physical limitations of women officers below the age of 14 years.
In response, serving women officers argued in the Supreme Court that the policy was not only “highly regressive but also contrary to demonstrated records and figures.”
Ms Narayani said the physical training for female cadets was as rigorous as it was for men.
“There’s no discrimination once you enter our training that, ‘Okay, you’re a woman so you’ll be given an excuse to do that,'” she said.
The court’s ruling on Wednesday stemmed from a PIL, not tied to any specific plaint, that was filed in the Supreme Court of India. The suit argued that not allowing women to appear in the academy’s entrance examination was a violation of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
The court agreed in an earlier ruling, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said in early September that it would open an academy for women.
“There is a need for deliberate planning and careful preparation to ensure smooth induction and uninterrupted training of such women candidates,” wrote Shantanu Sharma, an officer in the Defense Ministry and captain in the Indian Navy, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court this week. “
The verdict on Wednesday gives the timetable. This week, the government said that women would be eligible to take the Defense Academy exam starting in May of 2022. But the court insisted that the process would begin from this November, when the examination for admission to the Defense Academy is to be held.
The judges said that the armed forces, well trained to respond quickly to emergencies, should be able to implement the decision as quickly as possible.
Ms Bala, who now works as a security advisor in the northeastern city of Shillong, hailed the court’s decision as a “historic decision”.
A veteran posted in the military’s logistics wing on India’s borders with China, Pakistan and Bhutan, Ms Bala said the disparity in the length of commissions for men and women always weighed heavily on them.
“They should be given equal grounds for succession,” she said.
Nithi CJ, 34, a risk management consultant serving in the Indian Army’s Intelligence Corps, said entry into India’s Defense Academy, located in Pune in central India, brings women one step closer to proving their readiness for war.
“Now the ball is in our court,” she said, “and it is up to the women candidates to prove their salt.”
