Women get more military opportunities in India

New Delhi – India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday opened the door for women to pursue military careers at the highest level, a major milestone in a country where gender inequality is rampant and where women are leaving the workforce in large numbers.

The court in November ordered the government to allow women for the first time in November to take the entrance exam to India’s premier defense academy, the pipeline for the country’s top Army, Navy and Air Force commanders. While the court allowed the government to continue to exclude women from most combat roles, the ruling could encourage more women to pursue careers in the military.

“It gives a sense of victory,” said Anju Bala, a former Major in the Indian Army.

“They have another window open for them to compete equally with men,” she said.

Women make up a tiny fraction of the more than 1.3 million people serving in India’s armed forces, which are among the world’s largest armed forces. They are able to serve as officers, but their advantage was limited as they could not join the elite military academy. Similar schools in the United States, such as the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy, began admitting women in 1976.