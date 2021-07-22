Women Golfers Are Embracing the Power Era. Is That a Good Thing?

Emma Talley had never cared about tee length until her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

She has always been an accurate hitter and that year, 2018, she finished 52nd on the earnings list, which earned her over $ 420,000 in prize money. She has finished four times in the top 10 and has had a great start as a professional golfer.

But playing among the best golfers in the world, she began to wonder if her game could get even better if she could hit the ball further.

“When I first got here I was a little above average in terms of distance, but I wasn’t a long hitter,” said Talley, who will compete in the Amundi Evian Championship this week. at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. “At the end of my rookie year, I looked at the top five players and they all fizzled out. So I tried to take some distance.