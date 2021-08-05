Women Hockey Player Vandana Katariya Family Alleged People For Accusing Them After Team Losses Match In Tokyo Olympics

Indian men’s hockey team created history by defeating Germany and won the bronze medal. Now all eyes are on the women’s team. The women’s team may have lost in the semi-finals but the whole nation is saluting their spirit and spirit. Meanwhile, the family of Vandana Kataria, a member of the women’s hockey team, has made serious allegations.

Vandana Kataria’s family alleges that after the defeat, some people allegedly belonging to upper caste abused her and cursed her by taking casteist names. Police has taken one accused into custody in this case.

According to the report, a few hours after the semi-final loss against Argentina, she was a resident of Roshanabad village in Haridwar. Vandana Katariya Two people belonging to the upper caste came near K’s house. They started bursting crackers and abusing Vandana’s family.

Vandana Kataria’s family told the Times of India that, ‘They were saying that the Indian team lost because there are more Dalit players in the team.’

Vandana’s brother Shekhar said, “We were saddened by the team’s loss in the semi-finals. A few hours later we heard a loud noise outside the house. When he came out, he saw two people bursting firecrackers, dancing. Seeing us outside, they started addressing us with casteist words and started abusing us.’

On the other hand, according to the SHO of Haridwar’s Sidkul police station, a person accused in the case has been taken into custody. Investigation is going on. After that further action will be taken.

Women’s team will fight for Bronze: This time the men’s and women’s hockey teams have performed unparalleled in the Olympics. men’s team won the bronze medal by defeating Germany. The medal came in India’s account in the Olympics after almost 41 years. Now the women’s team will also take the bronze against Great Britain. Earlier, the women’s team had to face defeat against Argentina in the semi-final match.





