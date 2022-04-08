Women Hockey Pro League India defeat Netherlands FIH Hockey Women Junior World Cup Dominant Indian team defeats Korea enters Semis-FIH Pro League: Indian women beat World No. 1 Netherlands; On the other hand, girls also created history

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its stellar campaign in the FIH Pro League. The team defeated the World No. 1 Netherlands team 2–1 on 8 April 2022. With this win, the team moved to the second position in the points table. The Netherlands team remains on top. At the same time, the invincible journey of the Indian women’s junior team continues at the Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Team India reached the semi-finals for the second time by defeating South Korea.

India took a 2-0 lead at half-time on penalty corner goals from Neha (11th minute) and Sonika (28th). In the 40th minute of the match after halftime, a goal from a penalty corner by Jensen Yibby helped the Netherlands narrow the margin of defeat. This is India’s fourth win in the FIH Pro League. The Netherlands have come here with a second-rate team, but the Indian team performed brilliantly in the absence of three key players. Key members of the Tokyo Olympic team, Lalremsiami, Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi are in South Africa for the Junior World Cup.

India created history in FIH Junior World The Indian women’s hockey team continued their unbeaten run at the FIH Junior Worlds with a 3-0 win over South Korea in their quarter-final clash here on Friday in Potchefstroom. This is only the second time that India have reached the last four of this tournament. Mumtaz Khan (11th), Lalrindiki (15th) and Sangeeta Kumari (41st) scored in this last eight match for the table-topped Indian team after winning all matches in the pool stage. India’s best performance in the Junior World Cup has been winning a bronze medal in 2013 at Monchenglabach, Germany. The team then defeated England 3–2 in a shootout after a 1–1 draw in regular time.

India got off to a slow start– Against Korea, India got off to a slow start but started to dominate the match after the opening 10 minutes of play. The Indian players troubled Korea’s defense with her pace. Sharmila Devi created the team’s chances with superb control of the team ball and skipper Salima Tete’s shot from the shot corner was converted by Mumtaz. It was his sixth goal in the tournament. At the end of the first quarter, Lalrindiki doubled India’s lead. Dipika’s brilliant reverse shot was blocked by Korea’s goalkeeper Eunji Kim but it was scored by Larindiki on the rebound. In the second quarter of the match, the Indian team dominated Korea but both the teams could not score any goal.

India’s dominance in both the quarters India’s dominance in both the quarters before half time and the best of the defense line can be gauged from the fact that the ball reached goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam only once during this period. She defended Korea’s captain Seona Kim on a stroke in the 30th minute. South Korea got their first penalty corner after half time but Kim’s shot went outside the goal post. Minutes later, Sangeeta reduced India’s lead to 3-0.

Semifinal match on Sunday- Korean goalkeeper Kim pushed the ball into the open ground after Beauty Dung Dung lost her balance and Sangeeta controlled it and scored. Despite taking a huge three-goal lead, the Indian team kept its momentum and continued the attack instead of giving Korea any chance. India will next take on the winner of the second quarter-final clash between three-time champions Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday.