Women labor complains of bribery to Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on public forum, orders probe

Union Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, faced a ruckus when a woman complained of bribery on stage itself. In fact, the Union Minister had asked the woman that your e-shram card is made for free, isn’t it? The woman said on the stage itself – no sir, this is made with money. Rameshwar Teli had reached Patna on Saturday to distribute e-shram cards. On the stage itself, Kiran Devi exposed the government system.

As soon as the woman said this, the Union Minister immediately swung into action. Giving immediate instructions to the Bihar government, he said that the matter should be investigated. He said that corruption in government work will not be tolerated. Giving a strict warning to the Bihar government, he said that negligence in such works will not be tolerated. Such cases should not come to the fore.

On the other hand, people on social media fiercely taunted the government. One wrote – It is a secret that no work is done in Nitish government without money. Bureaucracy and bribery are at its peak. Look, do not cancel the card anywhere, Minister. Another wrote that there should be any government work in Bihar in which money is not invested. If you can’t believe it, then raid all the ministers, officers or employees. Everyone will get more property than income. Sir, this is a very small matter.

Vivek Ranjan Jha wrote that the minister is behaving as if he does not know that in Bihar, heavy commission is charged for making labor card, ration card, MNREGA card, BPL all these cards. He goes from commissioned officer to minister. Ranjeet Singh wrote – The courage is of Netaji, who, knowing this, is asking from the stage. This is the naked truth of my country and this is the innocent people of my country. The card made for free was made by paying money. Shameless leaders eager to take credit for even that money spent.

Union Minister asked- Your e-shram card is made for free, isn’t it? The woman said on the stage itself – No sir, these have been made with money. Union Minister of State for Labor and Employment Rameshwar Teli had arrived in Patna on Saturday to distribute e-shram cards, Kiran Devi exposed the government system on the stage itself. pic.twitter.com/Pn6wYcKHQf — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) October 31, 2021

If there is no belief, then raid all the ministers, officers or employees, you will get more property than income. — (unemployed) Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitK78292086) October 31, 2021

Alhad’s handle tweeted that every step in good governance attracts a convenience fee. It costs at least 500 to make a certificate. Vishal Aggarwal wrote – We are worried that the innocent … the beneficiary woman may not get punished for speaking up. Bhogendra wrote – Sir, there is such a government work in Bihar which would have been done without giving money. When a computer operator who builds a house becomes a millionaire in a few days, then one can guess how much wealth the officer will have.

Tanveer wrote – Tell me, the minister does not even know that without money, neither a birth certificate nor a death letter is made in Bihar. Akram Anjaan wrote – This is the real development sir. Standing on the stage, he himself will tell a lie and is also told to the people. Satendra wrote – Is such a filmy style even for giving labor cards. It is shown that commentary has to be done.