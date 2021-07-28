Women Surgeons at Greater Risk of Pregnancy Loss, Study Finds

Dr. Eveline Shue has always been an outstanding surgeon, but her happiest moment in the hospital came when she was finally able to share some good personal news with her colleagues: After five rounds of IVF she was pregnant. of twins. At 24 weeks pregnant, she and her husband started making plans for their future family, buying car seats and choosing names. During this time, Dr. Shue continued to work 60 hours per week in the hospital.

At 34 weeks, she realized that operating room shifts were taking a toll on her body and took a brief leave of absence. Two days later, her mother entered her home and found her unable to speak. Dr Shue, 39, had suffered from preeclampsia and a stroke. She was rushed to hospital, had an emergency Cesarean section, and then underwent brain surgery.

Her babies survived, as did Dr. Shue, but it was a wake-up call for his surgical team. “I started to wonder, what could we have done as a group to prevent this from happening? Said his colleague, Dr. Eugene Kim, professor of surgery and pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

Last year, Dr Kim set out with a group of doctors and researchers to study the factors contributing to pregnancy complications in American female surgeons. The article he co-authored, published Wednesday in JAMA Surgery, showed that female surgeons are more likely to delay pregnancy, use assisted reproduction techniques, have non-elective cesarean sections and undergo surgery. miscarriage compared to women who are not surgeons.