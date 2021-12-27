Women wearing jeans and using mobiles are not impressed by PM Modi, such comments started coming on Digvijay Singh’s statement

Addressing Congress workers in Bhopal, Digvijay Singh said that women in the age group of 40 to 50 years are slightly more influenced by PM Modi. Although it has no effect on girls wearing jeans.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has once again created a new controversy. He said in an event that women in the age group of 40-50 are more influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they are not impressed by those who wear jeans and have mobile phones. Social media users are criticizing this statement of the Congress leader.

Digvijay Singh said these things while addressing Congress workers in Bhopal at a Jan Jagran Shivir. A video of this is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. Congress leaders are saying in the video that Priyanka Gandhi had told an interesting thing, which never came to her mind. He quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying that women of 40 to 50 years are slightly more influenced by PM Modi, but it has no effect on girls who wear jeans and have mobiles.

Social media users are strongly criticizing this statement of the Congress leader. Dr. Monika (@drmonika_langeh) wrote – I wear jeans and am proud to be a Modi ji fan.

A user named Suresh (@iamsure25) has made a big attack on Digvijay Singh. He tweeted and said- “But this is a contradiction. These people say that BJP supporters are from WhatsApp University and now they are saying that those who use mobile are not supporters. Otherwise, women voters are more intelligent than them. Although Uma ji does not wear jeans, but Raja Saheb was sent on Narmada Yatra.

Taking a jibe at Digvijay Singh’s statement, journalist Meenakshi Joshi (@IMinakshiJoshi) said that just a question… was the survey conducted or the dream had come.

At the same time, a user named LR Bhandari (@LRBhandari3) wrote – “This is the biggest hand in sinking Congress”. At the same time, apart from social media users, BJP has also given a strong reaction to this. On behalf of the BJP, it has been said that this comment of Digvijay Singh reflects the mindset of the Congress party, which believes that women are not individuals and citizens, but vote banks just before the elections.