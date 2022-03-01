Women World Cup Team India Schedule Mithali Raj Led Indian team Will Start Proceedings Against Pakistan

Sports

29 seconds ago
Indian Team Full Schedule Women World Cup 2022: The Women’s World Cup is starting from March 4 in New Zealand. The Indian team will play its first match against Pakistan on 6 March. After this, India will have to play league matches with 6 other teams till 27 March.

The Women’s ODI World Cup will begin in New Zealand from March 4. The Indian team will play its first match in this tournament against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. Under the leadership of Mithali Raj, this Indian team will go to fulfill the dream which was broken by England in the 2017 final.

In this Women’s World Cup, where all eyes will be on star opener Smriti Mandhana. At the same time, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also indicated a comeback by scoring a century against South Africa in the warm-up match and a half-century in the last ODI of the ODI series against New Zealand. Mithali Raj will be responsible for the entire team’s batting as well as every big and small decision.

Apart from this, many young talents will also be seen in the Indian team in this World Cup. In which names like Shefali Verma, Sabineni Meghna, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are included. On the other hand, this could be the last World Cup of Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, in such a situation, the team would like to bid farewell to these legendary players by making them champions.

Here is the complete schedule of the Indian team

  • India vs Pakistan – March 6, 6.30 am
  • New Zealand vs India – March 10, 6.30 am
  • India vs West Indies – March 12, 6.30 am
  • India vs England – March 16, 6.30 am
  • India vs Australia – March 19, 6.30 am
  • India vs Bangladesh – March 22, 6.30 am
  • India vs South Africa – March 27, 6.30 am

(Note: The timings of all these matches are written in Indian time)

Significantly, the Indian team had defeated South Africa in the warm-up match. India will play one more warm match against West Indies before their first league match. Smriti Mandhana, who retired hurt after being hit on the head against South Africa, is now fit and ready to bat for India in the upcoming matches.

This is the full squad of the Indian women’s team

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Poonam Yadav.


