Women’s day special Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari 5 Bollywood actress sexy figure at age of 40. Women’s day special Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari 5 Bollywood actress inspired people with sexy figure at the age of 40

Shilpa Shetty

At the age of 46, Shilpa Shetty has surprised everyone with her fitness. Through yoga, Shilpa has kept her heart, mind and body completely strong in the last one year. The biggest feature of Shilpa Shetty is that she has been giving the biggest priority to yoga. Shilpa also shares videos of her daily routine related to yoga on her Instagram. She also flaunts her sexy figure in events and TV shows.

Malaika Arora’s gym body

Everyone is surprised to see Malaika Arora’s gym body at the age of 48. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also keep taking advice from Malaika Arora for gym and perfect body. Malaika is the queen of sexy figure even at this age through proper diet along with gym and yoga. From bikini to saree, the glamorous style of Malaika Arora remains on the internet.

46 years old Sushmita Sen

46-year-old Sushmita Sen keeps giving tough competition to her daughters in terms of fitness. Sushmita Sen has a gym at home. With yoga, she keeps the mind healthy. And from the gym, she works to bring the body in shape. Sushmita Sen focused the most on her gym routine during Corona and also inspired people by posting many videos.

Bipasha Basu Bengali Beauty

43 years old Bipasha Basu is a Bengali beauty. Bipasha recently worked hard through gym and yoga to build abs. A few days ago, he also shared a photo of himself. Where she was seen bold and sexy. Bipasha has always been recognized in the hot actresses of Hindi cinema.

shweta tiwari abs

At the age of 41, Shweta Tiwari is known for abs. In two years, Shweta has made her fitness amazing through the gym. She is counted among the sexy actresses in the TV world. Even she is seen giving a tough competition to her 21-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari in terms of glamorous.