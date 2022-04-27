Women’s groups see path forward with possible House vote on women in sports bill



A possible House vote on a Republican-led bill is a sign of hope for women to protect women and girls in sports, who face the threat of future women’s sports.

Rip. Greg Steve, R-Fla., And Jim Banks, R-Ind., Filed a discharge petition Tuesday for Steeber’s bill, entitled Protection of Women and Girls in the Sports Act of 2021.

The Kentucky swimmer who tied the knot with Leah Thomas says most women don’t like the ‘trajectory’ of sports.

The discharge petition, if it reaches 218 signatures, would force a House to vote on the bill, which would make it a federal offense under Title IX for any recipient of federal funds who conducts, sponsors or assists athletic programs or activities for women or Male for participating in athletic programs or activities designated for girls whose gender. “

Mahri Irwin, executive director of the Women’s Liberation Front, which supports the bill, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that the bill is “incredibly important” for the preservation of women’s and girls’ sports.

“What this bill is doing is addressing a serious issue of social injustice that we are facing at the moment,” Irwin said. “Because we’ve repeatedly seen schools at every level – in K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities that are receiving federal funding – we’ve seen them meet the interests of trans-identified male athletes.”

“And they are really endangering the privacy of women and girls, their safety on the playground, as well as in their locker rooms and bathrooms and overnight trips and things like that,” she continued. “And so we really, unfortunately, in this place where we need the federal government’s overreach. Is doing. “

Irwin, who described her group as “the country’s largest extremist feminist, non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on women’s rights”, said it was “unfortunate” that women’s sports protection had become such a biased issue.

“It’s very interesting that we actually have a lot of members and supporters who say they were Democrats, and they left the Democratic Party,” he said. “They didn’t come to the Republican Party, but now they are in this middle stage of political independence, and that’s because they’ve actually seen the Democratic Party continue to sell women.”

“The Democratic Party has made it clear that it does not want to stand in defense of a basic definition based on biology and general knowledge,” he added.

Jennifer Bressras, director of the Independent Women’s Law Center, a consortium of the nonprofit Independent Women’s Forum that supported the bill, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that Democratic lawmakers are abandoning the title after championing it for the past 50 years. . “

“Democrats have been the biggest defenders of Title IX for many years,” he said. “I don’t know why they’re turning their backs on it now.”

“That’s why I think this discharge petition was issued to force them to think about it, to take a stand and hopefully make the right decision,” he said.

Bresras argued that competitive games are not for inclusion, and that they are only for “those who cut” and those who meet certain criteria, such as age requirements.

“Recent events prove that [this bill] This is important because, when men are allowed to compete in women’s sports, women are sidelined, “she said. Competitive game. “

With the rise of transgender swimmer Leah Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania, women’s advocacy groups have raised concerns about the future of women’s sports, having previously broken records in the women’s team after competing as men’s.