World

Women’s History Month: Brooklyn Ballet’s CounterPointe combines visual art, dance in celebration of women

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Women’s History Month: Brooklyn Ballet’s CounterPointe combines visual art, dance in celebration of women
Written by admin
Women’s History Month: Brooklyn Ballet’s CounterPointe combines visual art, dance in celebration of women

Women’s History Month: Brooklyn Ballet’s CounterPointe combines visual art, dance in celebration of women

NEW YORK — For Women’s History Month, we turn the spotlight on a project that combines visual art and dance as artists from different generations and backgrounds collaborate to life one another.

Artist Sophia Chizuco and choreographer Sarah Marazzi-Sassoon were strangers eight weeks ago when they were assigned to an experimental performance project celebrating women.

“There’s quite a big age difference between us. It doesn’t matter. We just both had a…” Marazzi-Sassoon said.

“Yeah, a common, common interest,” Chizuco said.

They discovered they share a love of biology, so they used imagery of eggs. A baby image is hidden in the costume worn by dancer Hannah Wineinger, whose interaction with the art suggests an organism coming to life.

Seven other teams prepare works for a three-night series of performances starting March 11 at the Mark O’Donnell Theater in Brooklyn. It’s called “CounterPointe” — as in a ballet pointe shoe.

This project creates new opportunities and partnerships for Women’s History Month and beyond.

“I think it should be most months, actually. I think we should be celebrating the power of women more months out of the year,” Wineinger told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Choreographer Julia Gleich founded CounterPointe in 2012.

“This is completely a blind-date situation, and they only get about two months to create together,” she said. “It’s amazing, the information that’s exchanged from one visual artist to one choreographer. They learn so much about each other.”

“You don’t know what you’re getting into. You haven’t met the artist,” said choreographer Eryn Renee Young.

READ Also  White House says Russian invasion could begin 'any day,' urges US citizens leave Ukraine

Young is partnered with artist Elizabeth Riley. The dancers wrap themselves in Riley’s artwork.

“It also has given me a chance to see how visual art and choreography overlap,” Riley said.

To expand what is possible with both dance and visual art, these collaborators dig deep and investigate the themes important to them.

“Being able to be vulnerable at the same time as being strong, I feel like that’s a lot of feminism,” choreographer Joan Liu said.

“I think it brings a sense of confidence to me and to the dancers as well,” artist Traci Johnson said.

These women say together their art and their spirits rise.

CounterPointe runs March 11-13 at the Mark O’Donnell Theater, which is at the Actors Fund Arts Center on Schemerhorn Street in Brooklyn. For more information, click here.

Dave Carlin

dave-carlin.png

Dave Carlin serves as a reporter for CBS2 News and covers breaking news stories and major events in the Tri-State Area.

#Womens #History #Month #Brooklyn #Ballets #CounterPointe #combines #visual #art #dance #celebration #women

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  HHS Sec. Becerra says crack pipes won't be distributed using federal funds in smoking kits

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment