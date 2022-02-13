Women’s Olympic Freeski Slopestyle Qualifiers Delayed Due to Snow – Gadget Clock





The start of the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday has been delayed for at least two hours due to heavy snowfall.

The event, which is taking place at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, will not begin until 11 p.m. ET at the earliest.

The United States has four representatives in the slopestyle qualifiers in Caroline Claire, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin.

China’s Eileen Gu, who won gold in big air, is considered a strong contender for gold in slopestyle.