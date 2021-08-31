Women’s Rights in Afghanistan: Women’s Rights in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Fears about the treatment of women under the Taliban regime have begun to surface around the world. Taliban leaders who speak out for equal rights for women openly insult them. Qatar, meanwhile, has called on the Taliban to respect women’s rights. Qatar has put a lot of pressure on the Taliban. In such a scenario, the Taliban is expected to at least listen to him.Qatar’s foreign minister said on Monday that the Taliban had been asked to respect women’s rights. To this end, examples were given of many Muslim countries where women have an active role in society. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani was speaking at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Wes Le Drian.

‘France will continue to press’

At the same time, Jean said that many French nationals are stranded in Afghanistan and that Qatar’s help is being sought to get them out. “The response we have seen from Kabul so far has not been in line with our expectations,” he said. He said France and the rest of the international community would press for the Taliban not to harbor terrorists, to provide humanitarian aid and to protect women’s rights, among other demands.

Indonesia also demanded

Indonesia’s foreign minister, who has the world’s largest Muslim population, on Thursday called on the Taliban to respect women’s rights and not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for militants. Marsudi and her Australian counterpart Maris Payne called on the Taliban to respect human rights, especially women and girls. Indonesia has faced a number of terrorist attacks since 2002. A 2002 attack on the island of Bali killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

