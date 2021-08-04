Women’s Salary Increased In Work From Home

TeamLease survey revealed, this is the best time for recruitment in IT sector. Companies are giving a jump of up to 70 percent to women, getting more increment than men.

New Delhi. Due to Corona, working from home has never been so good for professional women especially in the IT sector. In this culture, companies are giving women employees more salary and job opportunities. Companies are giving women in hiring a jump of up to 70 percent in the final package. The IT sector accounts for about 65 per cent of the total recruitment. TeamLease Services TeamLease Survey found that since March this year, women constitute 43 per cent of the total recruitment from IT companies. There is a boom in the recruitment of women from mid management to senior level.

Increase in package

At present, not only women are getting more hiring in the IT sector, but 60 to 70 percent increase is also being seen in the package. Second career women are in high demand, as their salaries are often affordable. She wants to work again.

No growth in other sectors

However, in other sectors, there are clear indications that the focus is on diversity industries. Diversity, Inclusion Leading firm Avatar says it has never seen such an increase in diversity in the IT and non-IT sectors since the last quarter.

Good performance even in full time job

