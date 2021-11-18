Women’s Tennis Challenges China’s Narrative Over Missing Player

The top official overseeing women’s tennis on Wednesday directly challenged a statement in Chinese state media that a high-profile professional player had withdrawn allegations of sexual harassment against a senior Communist Party official, saying she feared for her health.

China Global Television Network, an English-language broadcaster controlled by the Chinese government on Wednesday Email delivered It is said that peng shui was written by a high class player. Ms Peng has not been seen in public since November 2, when she posted allegations against former vice president Zhang Gaoli on social media.

According to CGTN, Ms. Peng stated in her email that “I am not losing or I am not insecure. I have just been resting at home and everything is fine. ” The email also states that allegations of sexual harassment are “not true.”

WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon questioned the veracity of the email.

“The statement issued today by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shui only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” he said in a statement. “I’m having a hard time believing that Peng Shui actually wrote the email we received or believe what is being credited to her.”