Women’s Tennis Challenges China’s Narrative Over Missing Player

The top official overseeing women’s tennis on Wednesday directly challenged a statement in Chinese state media that a high-profile professional player had withdrawn allegations of sexual harassment against a senior Communist Party official, saying she feared for her health.
China Global Television Network, an English-language broadcaster controlled by the Chinese government on Wednesday Email delivered It is said that peng shui was written by a high class player. Ms Peng has not been seen in public since November 2, when she posted allegations against former vice president Zhang Gaoli on social media.
According to CGTN, Ms. Peng stated in her email that “I am not losing or I am not insecure. I have just been resting at home and everything is fine. ” The email also states that allegations of sexual harassment are “not true.”
WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon questioned the veracity of the email.
“The statement issued today by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shui only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” he said in a statement. “I’m having a hard time believing that Peng Shui actually wrote the email we received or believe what is being credited to her.”
Mr Simon said he had repeatedly tried to reach out to Ms Peng, but to no avail.
“Peng Shui should be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source,” the statement said. “Her allegations of sexual harassment should be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.”
Ms. Peng’s November 2 post caused a brief stir in Chinese society. Other high-profile men have been accused of sexual misconduct during the country’s nascent #MeToo movement. But her allegations touched the highest levels of political leadership. Mr. Zhang was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party from 2012 to 2017, his highest governing body.
Her post and any discussion on it were immediately removed from China’s huge censored internet. Ms Peng’s verified account on social media platform Weibo was also removed, although it appeared on Thursday that it had been restored, deleting all posts since early 2020.
Mr. Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has publicly commented on Ms. Peng’s allegations, which could not be independently verified. CGTN’s statement does not appear to have been published on China Central Television, its Chinese-language state-run parent, or other official Chinese-language media.
In recent days, some of the biggest stars in the tennis world have spoken out in support of Ms. Peng and called for an investigation into Ms. Peng’s allegations.
Naomi Osaka of Japan Wrote On Twitter that “censorship is never okay at any cost.” Chris Evert, former American Jagjit, Called Allegations “very annoying.” British tennis player Liam Brody Wrote Regarding Ms. Peng’s disappearance, “I can’t believe this is happening in the 21st century.”
Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 male player, described the limited details surrounding Ms Peng’s whereabouts as “shocking”.
The WTA’s comments and attention to Ms. Peng could hurt the tour’s lucrative business relationship with China, but it did not appear to stop the tour from continuing to talk.
Mr. Simon on Sunday called Chinese officials for the first time to investigate Ms Peng’s allegations and suggested that the WTA “stop doing business in China if it does not see the right results”.
The men’s tennis governing body, the ATP Tour, then weighed in to support the call to investigate Ms Peng’s allegations.
“We are deeply concerned about the immediate safety of WTA player Peng Shui and the uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts,” ATP President Andrea Goudenzi said in a statement.
The ATP, he wrote, “fully supports the WTA’s call for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.”
Amy Chang Chien contributed to the report.
