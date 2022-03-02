Women’s World Cup cricket was the first

Charanpal Singh Sobti

Another ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is about to begin. The graph of the enthusiasm of the teams and the expectations of those who love their cricket is going up. From Australia to Bangladesh, the best teams in the world after five years of preparation are now ready for the last match. It is well that now the popularity of women’s cricket has increased at the international level.

Attention is being paid to this, but there is still no dearth of people who believe that the world cup of men’s cricket gets more business success and profits, whereas it is the result of not giving equal importance to women’s cricket. If men’s cricket could start the World Cup in 1975, who was the inspiration? Believe me – the World Cup in women’s cricket was played two years before that.

This was the inspiration for the Women’s World Cup and the men played in 1975. Although there are many other things in cricket in which women have been ahead and inspired, but there is no match for the start of the World Cup. After all, who first thought for women’s cricket too? It’s 1971. In Eastbourne, England women’s cricket captain Rachael Hayhoe Flint was discussing how to further strengthen women’s cricket in a meeting with Jack Hayward, a then-politician. At the same time, it was revealed that its world tournament should be like FIFA’s World Cup. In response to the question of where the money would come from, Hayward said that if he was in England, he would give an amount of 40,000 pounds. At that time it was a huge amount.

So in this way the first tournament took place in 1973 in England. There was no other contender for hosting. However, the start was very inauspicious – the very first match of the World Cup (at Cave Green) could not be played due to rain. 7 teams – England, Young England, Australia, Jamaica, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and one International XI – played in the 1973 World Cup.

There was talk of calling South Africa too, but at that time there was opposition to its apartheid policy in many countries of the world. Don’t mess with calling him – so don’t call him. Yes, five South African players were invited to be part of the International XI. Later, this invitation was also withdrawn out of fear.

It was June 14, 1973, when the World Cup formally began – with a parade of teams. The beautiful Silver Trophy was created and Hayward was standing next to this trophy when it was shown for the first time. It was the beginning of a legacy that continued to grow slowly. Matches were played between 20 June and 28 July 1973. The first World Cup was won by England – defeating Australia in the final at Edgbaston on 28 July.

Another special thing is that the first century in World Cup matches was scored by a female cricketer, not by a male cricketer. Enid Bakewell (101 not out) and Lynn Thomas (134) on their international debut for England, scored unbeaten centuries against the International XI in Brighton and shared a 246-run partnership for the first wicket.