Women’s World Cup: Smriti Mandhana suffers head injury in warm-up match, leave field immediately, India 1st encounter with Pakistan

Smriti Mandhana Retired Hurt: The upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup is to start from March 4, 2022. The practice matches have started for him. There was a practice match between India and South Africa on 27 February 2022. During this match, India’s opener Smriti Mandhana suffered a head injury. Because of this he had to leave the field.

At the start of the match in Rangiora, the left-handed batsman’s helmet hit the ball quickly. Due to this he had to return to the pavilion after being ‘retired hurt’. According to the report of the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, Smriti Mandhana was hit by a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.

Indian team doctors examined 25-year-old Smriti Mandhana. Initially she seemed fit to continue with the game but after consulting the doctors again, she ‘retired hurt’ after an over.

According to the medical team, Smriti Mandhana initially did not have any symptoms like mild fainting, but she left the field as a precaution. Even when the South African innings began, she did not take to the field to field. Smriti Mandhana was able to play only in the last two matches of the five ODI series against the Kiwi team due to the quarantine rules of New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana is a key member of the Indian team.

India has yet to play another warm-up match against West Indies before the World Cup. Smriti Mandhana is expected to play a key role in the World Cup starting on Friday. India will start its campaign in the Women’s ODI World Cup with a match against Pakistan on 6 March.

The India-Pakistan match is to be played at the Bay Oval ground at Mount Maunganui from 6:30 am Indian time. Talking about the practice match against South Africa, India scored 244 runs for 9 wickets thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur’s century. South Africa’s team could only manage 242 runs for 7 wickets in 50 overs. In this way the Indian women’s team won the match by 2 runs.