‘Wonder Woman’ becomes mother for the third time, Priyanka Chopra congratulates

New Delhi. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has given great news to the fans. A little guest has entered his life. Gal Gadot has become a mother for the third time and has given birth to a very loving daughter, Daniella. Gal Gadot himself has given this information to the fans. He gave the good news of having his daughter by taking a picture from his Instagram account. Since then everyone is wishing him all the best. The picture shared by the actress is now becoming quite viral on social media.

New born baby picture share

In the picture shared by Gal Gadot from his Instagram account, his entire family is seen. He is accompanied by his two daughters Elma and Maya in the picture. His elder daughter is holding the new born baby in her lap. At the same time, her husband is also seen in the photo. Sharing this picture, Gal Gadot wrote in the caption, ‘My dear family, I am very happy and tired too. We are all so excited to welcome Daniela to our family. Much love to all of you.’

Priyanka Chopra congratulates

This picture of Gal Gadot has got more than 25 lakh likes. At the same time, all the celebs are congratulating her on becoming a mother for the third time. During this, the comment of Priyanka Chopra, who became an international star from Bollywood, caught everyone’s attention. He also congratulated Gal on becoming a mother. Priyanka commented and wrote, Congratulations. Also, he used an emoji as well.

Popularity gained from ‘Wonder Woman’

Let us tell you that Gal Gadot had announced her pregnancy in March. Talking about the work front, her film ‘Wonder Woman’ 1984 proved to be a superhit. He got worldwide recognition from this film and people started liking him. After this film, his popularity increased a lot. Along with Gal, ‘Wonder Woman’ stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig in pivotal roles.

