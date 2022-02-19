Net Worth

Wood Harris Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wood Harris Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Wood Harris Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Wood Harris Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Wood Harris’s net worth?

Contents hide
1 What is Wood Harris’s net worth?
2 Early Life
3 Career
4 Personal Life

Wood Harris is an American actor, producer and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Born Sherwin David Harris, Wood Harris is probably best known for playing the iconic role of Avon Barksdale in the acclaimed HBO drama “The Wire.” Now a well-seasoned actor, Harris is a regular on both the big and small screen.

Early Life

Harris was born on October 17, 1969 and raised in Illinois, alongside his older brother, actor Steve Harris. They are the children of John Harris, who worked as a bus driver, and seamstress Mattie Harris. Harris attended St. Joseph High School in Chicago, where he was a member of the school basketball team. He attended Northern Illinois University, where he graduated with a BA in Theatre Arts. Harris went on to New York University and obtained a Master of Arts. At the time, he expressed an interest in going into the music industry.

Career

His first major movie role was opposite Tupac Shakur and Duane Martin in the 1994 basketball movie Above The Rim. He also appeared in several off-Broadway productions.

Towards to end of the nineties, Harris appeared in a string of blockbusters including As Good As it Gets (1998), starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt, and Wood Allen’s 1998 comedy film, Celebrity. Harris was awarded the New York Film Festival’s 1st Run Best Actor Award for his performance in the Morning Prep. The thirty-minute film was directed by basketball player/budding film maker Malcolm Lee. In 2000 Harris took the lead role in the film Hendrix, portraying the legendary guitarist. In the same year, Harris starred in Remember the Titans, for which he received two nominations: NAACP Image Award and Blockbuster Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor In a Motion Picture. In 2002, Harris starred in Damon Dash’s film, Paid in Full. Starting in 2005, he portrayed drug kingpin Avon Barksdale in HBO’s drama, The Wire, which many consider his breakthrough role. Harris portrayed Barksdale for the first three seasons of the show, in addition to one episode in season five. He received much critical acclaim for his performance.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

In 2005, Harris produced his first album, titled “Beautiful Wonderful.” Harris was cast in 2008 in Martin Guigui’s “Sweetwater,” a film centered around the first black player in the NBA. The following year, he starred as the fictional rapper A-maze in the film “Just Another Day.” Harris narrated the ESPN 30 for 30 film “Benji” in 2012 and later that year took part in the Broadway revival of the classic Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire.” He portrayed Harold “Mitch” Mitchell in the revival. In 2015, Harris played the role of Gale in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” and also reunited with “The Wire” fellow cast member Michael B. Jordan in “Creed,” a new installment of the “Rocky” franchise, where he played the role of Tony “Little Duke” Evers. He reprised his role in the sequel, “Creed II,” in 2018. Later that year, he played Reeby in “Gangland: The Musical.” Harris played Danny in the 2020 film “Always and Forever,” and in 2021 in the films Ransun Games and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

READ Also  Chris Pfaff Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Among his notable TV appearances, Wood appeared as Damon Cross from 2018-2020 in the show “Empire.” Harris also has appeared on the television shows “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” “The New Addition Story,” “The Watsons Go to Birmingham,” “Winning Time,” and others.

Personal Life

Harris has been married to Rebekah Harris since 2002. They have two children and the family splits their time between New York and California.


#Wood #Harris #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Krysten Ritter Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment