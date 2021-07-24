‘Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage’ Review: How a Festival Went Wrong

It’s slightly surprising that it took so long for a documentary on the 1999 edition of the Woodstock Music Festival to be made. After all, this was an epic debacle that marked an era and deserves more attention than, say, the Fyre Festival, an absurd fiasco from 2017 that crashed before it happened, but which already sparked two films about it.

Garret Price’s HBO doc “Woodstock 99” perfectly captures a cultural, albeit destructive, moment. The first in a documentary series created by Bill Simmons, the film may be captioned “Peace, Love and Rage,” but the first two ingredients were scarce in those scorching July days 22 years ago. The event quickly turned into a hellish landscape of overflowing porta-pots, hungry and thirsty festival-goers, gruesome sexual assaults, arson and even death. Much of the footage is stunning, especially the groping women and crowds of young white men plunging into a frenzy of aggressive stupidity, aimless anger and turbo-boosted misogyny. It’s these guys coming of age as an aggrieved demographic, and it’s scary.