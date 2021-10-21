word war between bjp and congress spokesperson on india today over police personnel selfie with priyanka gandhi Congress leader said

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that if you want to set an example of how people should behave, then for this you should start with the people at the top. You should first take action against the IAS and IPS officer who took selfie with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Recently, after Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh, some women policemen were overwhelmed to take a selfie with her. Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the matter. During the TV debate on the same issue, when BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said that duty is not allowed, the Congress spokesperson also retaliated and said that action should also be taken against the IAS-IPS who took photographs with the PM.

During the debate show organized on the TV channel India Today, when the anchor of the show asked BJP spokesperson Anila Singh that in the year 2018, an officer named Praveen Singh had taken his blessings while sitting in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while on duty. investigation was done. In response, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said that I come from an administrative family and I understand that some officers do such work in the line of duty which should not be done at all.

Anila Singh further said that it is wrong and not permissible for any police officer and administrative officer to do acts like wiping the shoes of politicians with his handkerchief while on duty. As far as the women policemen who took selfie with Priyanka Gandhi are concerned. It is true that Priyanka Gandhi has a charismatic personality of her own but those policemen were on their duty and this is not allowed in the line of duty.

Responding to these statements of BJP spokesperson, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that if you want to set an example of how people should behave, then for this you should start with the people at the top. You should first take action against the IAS and IPS officer who took selfie with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. After that, teach these girls who came in new jobs. Don’t have the guts to teach them because it suits your political agenda.

Further Supriya Shrinet said that Anganwadi workers were asked to attend the rally for Prime Minister Modi’s rally held in Kushinagar recently. Should no action be taken in that matter? You have no problem with the government official who ordered the Anganwadi workers to be present in the rally. But if someone happily took a photo with Priyanka Gandhi, then you have a problem with it, whereas people all over the world take photos with big leaders.

Let us inform that Priyanka Gandhi was going to Agra to meet her family after the death of a sweeper in police custody. Then he was stopped on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. During this, some women policemen took selfies with them. Which soon went viral on social media. After which the Lucknow Police Commissioner ordered an inquiry against the policemen who took selfies. After the news of action against women policemen came to light, Priyanka Gandhi also targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh.