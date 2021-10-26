word war between bjp and national conference spokesperson in aajtak tv debate over burning firecrackers after india pakistan match

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag called this shameful after the news of bursting of firecrackers after Team India’s defeat against Pakistan surfaced. Virender Sehwag tweeted that crackers are banned during Diwali, but yesterday in some parts of India, crackers were burst to celebrate Pakistan’s victory.

Reports of bursting of firecrackers emerged from parts of Kashmir after India’s defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. There was also criticism of bursting of firecrackers on India’s defeat. When BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra got upset during the TV debate over the bursting of firecrackers, the spokesperson of the National Conference sought an answer on the deaths in Kashmir. On this, when the anchor interrupted the NC spokesperson, he reacted and said that my question is with the BJP, why are you afraid?

Regarding the bursting of firecrackers in Kashmir in the TV debate show of anchor Anjana Om Kashyap on Aaj Tak news channel, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that I am also surprised, sad and worried. On the victory of Pakistan in our country, firecrackers should be burst and a mainstream party should tweet. Nothing could be more worrying than this. At the same time, Sambit said that there is a group in this country that celebrates when its own country is burnt, when it is sad and when it is in trouble. This is nothing new.

After this, when National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan, who was present in the debate, was asked whether the picture of people bursting firecrackers on India’s defeat hurts you or not. In response, Ifra Jaan said that I had hoped that I would be called in the debate where the death of a milkman in Shopian would be discussed yesterday. But it could not be discussed because it does not make a narrative.

As soon as the NC spokesperson said this much, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap interrupted him and stopped the mic and said that do not do this propaganda and come to the issue. However, even after this, NC spokesperson Ifra Jan started asking questions about the death in Kashmir and said that I expected that the BJP spokesperson would keep his point on this too. After saying this much to Ifra, when the anchor again asked her a question about firecrackers, she said that I am questioning BJP but you are scared. I am questioning BJP so why are you answering instead of them. However, the anchor also replied saying that the way the Congress spokesperson showed courage and condemned it. I used to think you too courageous but you are revealing your own pole.

