word war between congress spokesperson and bjp leader in abp news tv debate over rahul gandhi

After meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at Congress and Rahul Gandhi and questioned the existence of the UPA and said that there is no UPA. During the TV debate on this issue, the BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad more often than not people go from Delhi to Noida. On this, the Congress spokesperson defended Rahul Gandhi and said that he alone is fighting against the BJP.

During a TV debate on ABP News, anchor Rubika Liaquat asked BJP leader Shivam Tyagi whether the fight would be difficult if Mamata Banerjee was considered a leader. On this, BJP leader Shivam Tyagi said that the government can be formed by manipulating the states. But it is difficult across the country. Further attacking the Congress, he said that whatever may be the leader will always come from his family. He also said that between 2015-19, Rahul Gandhi has gone out of the country 247 times. You must not have gone from Noida to Delhi so many times.

Countering these allegations of BJP leader, Congress spokesperson Gurdeep Sappal said that BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for many years. It is Rahul Gandhi who is taking on the BJP. At the same time, he said that this effort of Mamta Banerjee is not the first time. She was with Anna Hazare in 2014 and is now with Prashant Kishor.

Significantly, in Mumbai, Mamta Banerjee targeted Congress and Rahul Gandhi in gestures. Mamta Banerjee said that if I am meeting people in the country, then what is the problem in this. There are some parties and people who do nothing. He spends half the time abroad. don’t do anything. Not only this, he questioned the existence of UPA in Mumbai and said that what is UPA? There is no UPA.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also defended party chief Mamata Banerjee’s statement that there is no UPA for the last 10 years. Derek O’Brien said that if you look at the history of the UPA, you will find that the results of the elections were out on May 13, 2004. The UPA was formed on May 16 or 17 for governance. Dr Manmohan Singh took oath as the Prime Minister on 22 May. There was a clear objective of forming the UPA after the elections and it was for better governance. This lasted till 2014.